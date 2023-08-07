Jolene Saint, bartender at Berlin Nightclub and bargaining committee member at Unite Here Local 1, joins The Althimer Show to explain why employees are at odds with the owners of the notable LGBTQ+ dance club.
Follow The Althimer Show on Instagram
by: Brian Althimer
Posted:
Updated:
Community members standing with Berlin Nightclub employees demanding health care. (Photo courtesy of Jolene Saint)
by: Brian Althimer
Posted:
Updated:
Jolene Saint, bartender at Berlin Nightclub and bargaining committee member at Unite Here Local 1, joins The Althimer Show to explain why employees are at odds with the owners of the notable LGBTQ+ dance club.
Follow The Althimer Show on Instagram
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
The Althimer Show
If it’s trending, The Althimer Show will cover it. Click for more.