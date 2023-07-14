Anthony Driver Jr., president of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, joins The Althimer Show to talk about the 3 finalist that were submitted to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson for consideration to be the next superintendent of police, and what will happen next in the process once the mayor makes a selection. The three finalists are CPD’s Counterterrorism Chief Larry Snelling, CPD’s Constitutional Policing Chief Angel Novales, and Shon Barnes, the Madison, Wisconsin chief of police.

