15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez joins The Althimer Show to explain why he, and 20 other Chicago City Council members are pushing to make amendments to Chicago’s Welcoming City ordinance amid growing concerns about crimes being committed by some of the migrants. Alderman Lopez, also talks about why he has a problem with the city’s lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai over the surge in car-related crimes.

