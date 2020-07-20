Andre DiMino

Skip to content
WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Chicago
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Listen/Watch
Listen Live
Audio Help
iPhone App
Android App
Ask Alexa to Play WGN
Watch Live
Video
PPG Paints Green Room
Weekdays
Schedule
Upcoming Guests/Sports
Bob Sirott
John Williams
Wintrust Business Lunch with John Williams
Anna Davlantes
Roe Conn
Nick Digilio
Dave Plier
Pinch Hitters
Weekend
Schedule
Matt Bubala
The Morning Show with Orion Samuelson and Max Armstrong
Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
Eye on Travel with Peter Greenberg
White Sox Weekly
Sports Central
WGN Showcase
The Great Outdoors with Charlie Potter
Steve Dale’s Pet World
The Lutheran Hour
The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier
Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning
Pete McMurray
Karen Conti
After Hours with Rick Kogan
Sunday Standards with John Williams
Podcasts
The Chicago Way with John Kass
The CornerStore
CryptoCast Podcast
Dane Neal
Elton Jim’s Captain Pod-tastic
Goodbuy Girl with Judy Pielach
Hush Loudly
Legal Face-Off
Market Overdrive
Mason Vera Paine
The Mincing Rascals
Mollie and Pete Save Christmas
Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain
RadioElif
Rebel Force Radio
Second City Works presents “Getting to Yes, And”
Thinking Out Loud
uh-PARENT-ly
Steve Dale’s Other World
News
News
Coronavirus
Weather
Traffic
Emergency Closing Center
Health
The Markets
Business News
Political News
Neighborhood News
City Club of Chicago
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective
Newsfeed Now
Technology News
Science News
Entertainment News
Lottery
Horoscopes
Odd News
Top Stories
Police: Armed man holding some 20 people hostage in Ukraine
Report on Russian meddling in UK politics to be published
Yom Kippur synagogue attacker goes on trial in Germany
Is it safe to go to the gym during the coronavirus pandemic?
Sports
Blackhawks
Blackhawks Crazy
Blackhawks Highlights
White Sox
White Sox Weekly
White Sox Radio Network Affiliates
Powell at the Park
Northwestern Football
Northwestern Basketball
Hamp, O’B and Koz
Jarrett Payton’s Postgame Presser
NFL Draft
Quest for Gold
Top Stories
Documentarian Ken Burns on the return of baseball: ‘I feel like I’m just about to hit nirvana’
Audio
Top Stories
MLB doubles camera angles for video reviews of umpires
MLB allows on-field advertising in pandemic-shortened season
Married WNBA coaches living in different places in bubble
Fauci to throw 1st pitch at Yankees-Nationals opener in DC
Contests
Events
Events
Pride
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Ad Choices: Our Ads
Newsletter sign-up
Social Media
Public File Help
Employment / EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WGN Insider
WGN History
Search
Search
Search
Andre DiMino
What happened between police and protesters at the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park on Friday night?
Audio
What happened between police and protesters at the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park on Friday night?
Audio
Garry McCarthy on CPD clash with protesters near Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park: ‘This is an outside force coming in, and instigating these problems’
Audio
Chicago violence sparks war of words between Trump, mayor
Sam Toia on city’s rollback of COVID-19 restrictions for bars, and restaurants: ‘I get what the mayor is doing, this pandemic has killed the hospitality industry in the city’
Audio
Chicago announces reinstated restrictions to limit chances of new COVID surge
More Home Page Top Stories