Your Easter Sunday Standards Playlist!

Sunday Standards
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Sunday Standards with John Williams

Your Easter version of Sunday Standards includes music about baseball, spring and April. Got any recommendations for next week’s show? Email John Williams at jwilliams@wgnradio.com.

Sarah VaughnDo Away With April
Simon and GarfunkleApril She Will Come
Eydie GormetIf He Walked Into My Life
Frank SinatraSummer Wind
Willie NelsonStardust Memories
Buddy GrecoMy Kind Of Girl
Jimmy DuranteMake Someone Happy
Johnny MathisMisty
Abbigail RiccardsThe Very Thought of You
Barbra StreisandHappy Days Are Here Again
Barbra StreisandMy Man
Nina SimoneBaubles Bangles and Bright Shiny Beads
Dionne WarwickThe April Fools
Chet BakerLook For The Silver Lining
Wes MontgomeryDays of Wine and Roses
Paul SimonNight Game
Kenny BurrellMidnight Blue
Jamie CullumSinging In The Rain
Janet MacklinBaseball
Willie Nelson and Diana KrallIf I Had You
Ella Fitzgerald and Louis ArmstrongApril In Paris

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular