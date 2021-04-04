Your Easter Sunday Standards Playlist!

Your Easter version of Sunday Standards includes music about baseball, spring and April. Got any recommendations for next week’s show? Email John Williams at jwilliams@wgnradio.com.
|Sarah Vaughn
|Do Away With April
|Simon and Garfunkle
|April She Will Come
|Eydie Gormet
|If He Walked Into My Life
|Frank Sinatra
|Summer Wind
|Willie Nelson
|Stardust Memories
|Buddy Greco
|My Kind Of Girl
|Jimmy Durante
|Make Someone Happy
|Johnny Mathis
|Misty
|Abbigail Riccards
|The Very Thought of You
|Barbra Streisand
|Happy Days Are Here Again
|Barbra Streisand
|My Man
|Nina Simone
|Baubles Bangles and Bright Shiny Beads
|Dionne Warwick
|The April Fools
|Chet Baker
|Look For The Silver Lining
|Wes Montgomery
|Days of Wine and Roses
|Paul Simon
|Night Game
|Kenny Burrell
|Midnight Blue
|Jamie Cullum
|Singing In The Rain
|Janet Macklin
|Baseball
|Willie Nelson and Diana Krall
|If I Had You
|Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong
|April In Paris