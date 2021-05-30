Sunday Standards Playlist Memorial Day Weekend 05/30/21

Here is the playlist John Williams and Curtis Koch put together for Sunday Standards. Have a request? Email John at jwilliams@wgnradio.com.
|Louis Prima
|Buona Sera
|Peggy Lee
|I Won’t Dance
|Willie Nelson
|But Not For Me
|Hi Weiss
|Life Is But A Dream
|Gilbert Becaud
|Seul Sur Son Etoile
|George Benson/Al Jareau
|Four
|Sammy Davis Jr
|Chicago
|Michael Buble
|On An Evening in Roma
|Rufus Wainwright
|Memphis Skyline
|Sting
|Englishman in NY
|Lou Rawls
|You’ve Made Me So Very Happy
|Jamie Cullum
|In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning
|Earl Grant
|Ol’ Man River
|Bing Crosby/Rosemary Clooney
|Would You Like to Take A Walk
|Steve Lawrence
|That Sunday That Summer
|Nat King Cole
|Smile
|Stacey Kent
|Tangerine
|Peggy Lee
|Is That All There Is?
|Ben Wolfe
|The Good Doctor