Sunday Standards Playlist Memorial Day Weekend 05/30/21

Here is the playlist John Williams and Curtis Koch put together for Sunday Standards. Have a request? Email John at jwilliams@wgnradio.com.

Louis PrimaBuona Sera
Peggy LeeI Won’t Dance
Willie NelsonBut Not For Me
Hi WeissLife Is But A Dream
Gilbert BecaudSeul Sur Son Etoile
George Benson/Al JareauFour
Sammy Davis JrChicago
Michael BubleOn An Evening in Roma
Rufus WainwrightMemphis Skyline
StingEnglishman in NY
Lou RawlsYou’ve Made Me So Very Happy
Jamie CullumIn The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning
Earl GrantOl’ Man River
Bing Crosby/Rosemary ClooneyWould You Like to Take A Walk
Steve LawrenceThat Sunday That Summer
Nat King ColeSmile
Stacey KentTangerine
Peggy LeeIs That All There Is?
Ben WolfeThe Good Doctor

