Sunday Standards Playlist from 12/06/20

Sunday Standards
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Sunday Standards with John Williams

Here is the Sunday Standards Playlist from Sunday 12/06/20. Have a song you’d like to hear? Email John at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.

Louis ArmstrongCool Yule
Brenda LeeRockin Around The Christmas Tree
Will NelsonHere Comes Santa Clause
Nat King ColeThe Christmas Song
Ray CharlesSpirit Of Christmas
The BlendersAngels We Have Heard On High
Bing Crosby/David BowiePeace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy
The OsmondsThe Christmas Walz
Kay Starr(Everybody’s Waiting For) The Man with the Bag
Don Sebesky (Johnny Pizarelli)Snowfall
Johnny MathisOh Holy Night
Jimmy DuranteFrosty The Snowman
The ChipmunksChristmas Don’t Be Late
Tony BennetMy Favorite Things
Linda RonstadtOh Come, Oh Come, Emmanuel
Barbra StreisandI Wonder As I Wonder
Mykola DymtrovychCarol Of The Bells
Steve TyrellThis Time Of The Year
Ella Fitzgerald/Louis ArmstrongI’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm
Jamie CullumSo Many Santa’s
The LettermenWhat Child Is This?
Etta JamesHave Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular