Sunday Standards Playlist from 12/06/20

Here is the Sunday Standards Playlist from Sunday 12/06/20. Have a song you’d like to hear? Email John at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.
|Louis Armstrong
|Cool Yule
|Brenda Lee
|Rockin Around The Christmas Tree
|Will Nelson
|Here Comes Santa Clause
|Nat King Cole
|The Christmas Song
|Ray Charles
|Spirit Of Christmas
|The Blenders
|Angels We Have Heard On High
|Bing Crosby/David Bowie
|Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy
|The Osmonds
|The Christmas Walz
|Kay Starr
|(Everybody’s Waiting For) The Man with the Bag
|Don Sebesky (Johnny Pizarelli)
|Snowfall
|Johnny Mathis
|Oh Holy Night
|Jimmy Durante
|Frosty The Snowman
|The Chipmunks
|Christmas Don’t Be Late
|Tony Bennet
|My Favorite Things
|Linda Ronstadt
|Oh Come, Oh Come, Emmanuel
|Barbra Streisand
|I Wonder As I Wonder
|Mykola Dymtrovych
|Carol Of The Bells
|Steve Tyrell
|This Time Of The Year
|Ella Fitzgerald/Louis Armstrong
|I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm
|Jamie Cullum
|So Many Santa’s
|The Lettermen
|What Child Is This?
|Etta James
|Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas