Sunday Standards playlist from 11/29!

Here is your Sunday Standards playlist from the 11/29/20 show! Do you have a Christmas song you wanna hear played? Send an email to John at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.

Andy WilliamsIt’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
Ella FitzgeraldJingle Bells
BlendersHave Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Etta JamesWalking in a Winter Wonderland
Dean MartinLet It Snow!
John LegendSilver Bells
Harry Connick Jr.It Must’ve Been Ol’ Santa Clause
Vince GuraldiSkating
Jo StaffordIt’s a Marshmallow World
Lou RawlsChristmas Is
Jose FelicianoFeliz Navidad
The OsmondsI’ll Be Home For Christmas
StingI Saw Three Ships
Johnny MathisThe Christmas Song
Diana KrallChristmas time is here
James TaylorHave Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Dave BenoitCarol of The Bells
Nat King ColeJoy To The World
The RonettesSleigh Ride
Jessica ByrdGod Rest Ye Merry Getleman
Bette Midler/Johnny MathisWinter Wonderland/Let It Snow
Amy GrantHark the Herald Angels Sing

