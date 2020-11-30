Sunday Standards playlist from 11/29!

Here is your Sunday Standards playlist from the 11/29/20 show! Do you have a Christmas song you wanna hear played? Send an email to John at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.
|Andy Williams
|It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
|Ella Fitzgerald
|Jingle Bells
|Blenders
|Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
|Etta James
|Walking in a Winter Wonderland
|Dean Martin
|Let It Snow!
|John Legend
|Silver Bells
|Harry Connick Jr.
|It Must’ve Been Ol’ Santa Clause
|Vince Guraldi
|Skating
|Jo Stafford
|It’s a Marshmallow World
|Lou Rawls
|Christmas Is
|Jose Feliciano
|Feliz Navidad
|The Osmonds
|I’ll Be Home For Christmas
|Sting
|I Saw Three Ships
|Johnny Mathis
|The Christmas Song
|Diana Krall
|Christmas time is here
|James Taylor
|Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
|Dave Benoit
|Carol of The Bells
|Nat King Cole
|Joy To The World
|The Ronettes
|Sleigh Ride
|Jessica Byrd
|God Rest Ye Merry Getleman
|Bette Midler/Johnny Mathis
|Winter Wonderland/Let It Snow
|Amy Grant
|Hark the Herald Angels Sing