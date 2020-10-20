Sunday Standards Playlist from 10/18/20!

Have a song suggestion for John and the show that you’d like to hear? Email him at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com
|Barbara Streisand
|How Does The Wine Taste
|Hans Stamer
|Good Morning Heartache
|Cyndi Lauper
|At Last
|Eydie Gormet
|As Time Goes By
|Nat King Cole
|Nature Boy
|Julie London
|Can’t Get Used To Losing You
|Billy Stewart
|Canadian Sunset
|Billy Stewart
|Almost Like Being In Love
|Englebert Humperdink
|Quandro
|Ella Fitzgerald and Joe Pass
|Bewitched Bothered and Bewildered
|Diana Krall
|Moonglow
|Miles Davis
|Round Midnight
|Eliane Elias
|Little Paradis
|Rod Stewart
|They Can’t Take That Away From me
|Louis Armstrong
|Moon River
|The Hi Lo’s
|The Night We Called In A Day
|Barry Manilow
|Blue
|Barry Manilow
|When October Goes
|Bette Midler
|The Folks Who Live On The Hill
|Mel Torme
|Heart and Soul
|Van Morrison
|Have I Told You Lately