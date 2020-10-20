Sunday Standards Playlist from 10/18/20!

Sunday Standards
PHOTO: Sunday Standards with John Williams

Barbara StreisandHow Does The Wine Taste
Hans StamerGood Morning Heartache
Cyndi LauperAt Last
Eydie GormetAs Time Goes By
Nat King ColeNature Boy
Julie LondonCan’t Get Used To Losing You
Billy StewartCanadian Sunset
Billy StewartAlmost Like Being In Love
Englebert HumperdinkQuandro
Ella Fitzgerald and Joe PassBewitched Bothered and Bewildered
Diana KrallMoonglow
Miles DavisRound Midnight
Eliane EliasLittle Paradis
Rod StewartThey Can’t Take That Away From me
Louis ArmstrongMoon River
The Hi Lo’sThe Night We Called In A Day
Barry ManilowBlue
Barry ManilowWhen October Goes
Bette MidlerThe Folks Who Live On The Hill
Mel TormeHeart and Soul
Van MorrisonHave I Told You Lately

