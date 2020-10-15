Sunday Standards Playlist from 10/11/20

Sunday Standards
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Sunday Standards with John Williams

Have a song suggestion for John? Email him at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com

Tony BennettAutumn Leaves
Bobby DarinThat’s All
Buddy GrecoThis Could Be The Start of Something Big
The Hi Lo’sGeepers Creepers
Labi SiffreNothing In The World Like Love
Johnny PizarelliOh How My Heart Beats For You
Shirley BasseyHe Loves Me
Ray CharlesJust For A Thrill
Frank Sinatra and Nancy SinatraSomething Stupid
Diana KrallFolks Who Live On A Hill
Peggy LeeIs That All There Is
Kenny BurrellMidnight Blue
Billie HolidayGood Morning Heartache
Jimmy DuranteSmile
Ella FitzgeraldNight and Day
Linda RonstadtWhat’s New
MIles DavisStella By Starlight
Oliver NelsonStolen Moments
Chris ConnorAngel Eyes
Jamie CullumI Can’t Get Started
Bob DylanThe Night We Called It A Day

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular