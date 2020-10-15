Sunday Standards Playlist from 10/11/20

Have a song suggestion for John? Email him at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com
|Tony Bennett
|Autumn Leaves
|Bobby Darin
|That’s All
|Buddy Greco
|This Could Be The Start of Something Big
|The Hi Lo’s
|Geepers Creepers
|Labi Siffre
|Nothing In The World Like Love
|Johnny Pizarelli
|Oh How My Heart Beats For You
|Shirley Bassey
|He Loves Me
|Ray Charles
|Just For A Thrill
|Frank Sinatra and Nancy Sinatra
|Something Stupid
|Diana Krall
|Folks Who Live On A Hill
|Peggy Lee
|Is That All There Is
|Kenny Burrell
|Midnight Blue
|Billie Holiday
|Good Morning Heartache
|Jimmy Durante
|Smile
|Ella Fitzgerald
|Night and Day
|Linda Ronstadt
|What’s New
|MIles Davis
|Stella By Starlight
|Oliver Nelson
|Stolen Moments
|Chris Connor
|Angel Eyes
|Jamie Cullum
|I Can’t Get Started
|Bob Dylan
|The Night We Called It A Day