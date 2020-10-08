Sunday Standards Playlist from 10/04/20

If you have a song suggestion for John and the show, send an email to johnwilliams@wgnradio.com!
|Stacey Kent
|Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars.
|Mooglows
|Sincerely
|The Harptones
|Life Is But A Dream
|Tony Bennett
|Rags to Riches
|Etta James
|At Last
|Shirley Bassey
|He Loves Me
|Edyie Gorme
|He Needs Me Now
|Shelly Duvall
|He Needs Me
|Steve Tyrell
|Make It Easy On Yourself
|Dione Warwick
|Walk On By
|Bobby Darin
|Once In A Lifetime
|Count Basie
|Straight Ahead
|George Benson/Al Jareau
|Four
|Jamie Cullum
|In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning
|Dean Martin
|On The Street Where You Live
|Nina Simone
|Baubles Bangles and Beads
|Frank Sinatra
|Summer Wind
|Minnie Riperton
|Memory Band
|Carmen McRae
|Take 5
|Eric Calpton
|Autumn Leaves
|Van Morrison
|September Night
|Passport Quartet
|Im A Fool To Want You