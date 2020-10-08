Sunday Standards Playlist from 10/04/20

If you have a song suggestion for John and the show, send an email to johnwilliams@wgnradio.com!

Stacey KentQuiet Nights of Quiet Stars.
MooglowsSincerely
The HarptonesLife Is But A Dream
Tony BennettRags to Riches
Etta JamesAt Last
Shirley BasseyHe Loves Me
Edyie GormeHe Needs Me Now
Shelly DuvallHe Needs Me
Steve TyrellMake It Easy On Yourself
Dione WarwickWalk On By
Bobby DarinOnce In A Lifetime
Count BasieStraight Ahead
George Benson/Al JareauFour
Jamie CullumIn the Wee Small Hours of the Morning
Dean MartinOn The Street Where You Live
Nina SimoneBaubles Bangles and Beads
Frank SinatraSummer Wind
Minnie RipertonMemory Band
Carmen McRaeTake 5
Eric CalptonAutumn Leaves
Van MorrisonSeptember Night
Passport QuartetIm A Fool To Want You

