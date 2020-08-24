Sunday Standards Playlist from 07/26/20

Here is the list of music that aired on Sunday Standards from July 26th, 2020. If you’d like to make a request for songs to be heard on the show, email John Williams at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.

Paul DesmondA Taste Of Honey
Chuck MangioneBellavia
Bobby DarinBeyond The Sea
Johnny PizarelliFools Fall In Love
Oscar PetersonHere’s That Rainy Day
Herb AlbertHurt So Bad
Sammy Davis Jr.I Gotta Be Me
Harry Connick Jr.If I Only Had A Brain
Paul McCartneyMore I Cannot Wish You
Labi SiffreNothing In The World Like Love
Peter Paul And MaryRight Field
The TreinersSay Hey
Jamie CullumSinging In The Rain
Jimmy DuranteSmile
Ella FitzgeraldStars Fell on Alabama
Willie NelsonSunnyside Of The Street
Christian McBrideTell Me A Bedtime Story
Nat King ColeThe First Baseball Game
Frank SinatraThere Used To Be A Ballpark Right Here
Jaye P MorganWhat Are You Doing For The Rest Of Your Life
Diana KrallYou’ll Be There
Soundtrack of Damn YankeesYou’ve Gotta Have Heart

