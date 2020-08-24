Sunday Standards Playlist from 07/26/20

Here is the list of music that aired on Sunday Standards from July 26th, 2020. If you’d like to make a request for songs to be heard on the show, email John Williams at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.
|Paul Desmond
|A Taste Of Honey
|Chuck Mangione
|Bellavia
|Bobby Darin
|Beyond The Sea
|Johnny Pizarelli
|Fools Fall In Love
|Oscar Peterson
|Here’s That Rainy Day
|Herb Albert
|Hurt So Bad
|Sammy Davis Jr.
|I Gotta Be Me
|Harry Connick Jr.
|If I Only Had A Brain
|Paul McCartney
|More I Cannot Wish You
|Labi Siffre
|Nothing In The World Like Love
|Peter Paul And Mary
|Right Field
|The Treiners
|Say Hey
|Jamie Cullum
|Singing In The Rain
|Jimmy Durante
|Smile
|Ella Fitzgerald
|Stars Fell on Alabama
|Willie Nelson
|Sunnyside Of The Street
|Christian McBride
|Tell Me A Bedtime Story
|Nat King Cole
|The First Baseball Game
|Frank Sinatra
|There Used To Be A Ballpark Right Here
|Jaye P Morgan
|What Are You Doing For The Rest Of Your Life
|Diana Krall
|You’ll Be There
|Soundtrack of Damn Yankees
|You’ve Gotta Have Heart