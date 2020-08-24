Sunday Standards Playlist from 07/12/20

Sunday Standards
Chris ConnarAll About Ronnie
Carly SimonAll The Things You Are
Grant GreenAlone Together
Vince GuraldiBaseball Theme
Robert MorseBest Things In Life Are Free
Wes MontgomeryDays Of Wine And Roses
Count BasieDid You See Jackie Robinson Hit That Ball?
Hans StamerEverything Happens
DAVID CARBONARALipstick
Jack JonesLollipops And Roses
Barbara StreisandLover Man
Perry ComoMagic Moments
Nat King ColeMona Lisa
Duke Ellington and John ColtraneMy Little Brown Book
Patti PageOld Cape Cod
Vic DamoneOn The Street Where You Live
Billy StewartOver The Rainbow
The Hi-Lo’sSomething’s Coming
Mel TormeSomething’s Gotta Give
Billy StewartSummertime
Peggy LeeSweet Life
Carmen McCraeTake 5
Etta JonesTil There Was You
Etta JamesTrust In Me
Paul SergioWave
Steve Tyrell (Various Others)What The World Needs Now

