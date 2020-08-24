Sunday Standards Playlist from 07/05/20

Here is the list of music that aired on Sunday Standards from July 5th, 2020. If you’d like to make a request for songs to be heard on the show, email John Williams at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.
|Ray Charles
|America
|Barry Manilow/Mel Torme
|Big City Blues
|Tony bennett
|Come Saturday Morning
|Bette Midler
|Do You Want To Dance
|Pat Metheney
|Don’t Know Why
|Neil Sedaka
|Don’t Take Your Love Away From Me
|Chuck Mangione
|Feels So Good
|Eydie Gorme
|Fly Me To The Moon
|Ernestine Anderson
|Goin’ To Chicago Blues
|Friends of Distinction
|Grazing In The Grass
|Christian McBride
|I Guess I’ll Have To Forget
|Johnny Pizzarelli
|I Only Want Some
|Elvis Costello
|I Still Have That Other Girl
|Jose Feliciano
|I Wish You Love
|Ray Stevens
|Misty
|Sammy Davis Jr.
|People
|Shirley Horn
|Summertime
|Anita O’Day
|Thanks For The Memories
|Nat King Cole
|That Sunday That Summer
|Herbie Hancock
|The Man I Love