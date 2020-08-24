Sunday Standards Playlist from 07/05/20

Here is the list of music that aired on Sunday Standards from July 5th, 2020. If you’d like to make a request for songs to be heard on the show, email John Williams at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.

Ray CharlesAmerica
Barry Manilow/Mel TormeBig City Blues
Tony bennettCome Saturday Morning
Bette MidlerDo You Want To Dance
Pat MetheneyDon’t Know Why
Neil SedakaDon’t Take Your Love Away From Me
Chuck MangioneFeels So Good
Eydie GormeFly Me To The Moon
Ernestine AndersonGoin’ To Chicago Blues
Friends of DistinctionGrazing In The Grass
Christian McBrideI Guess I’ll Have To Forget
Johnny PizzarelliI Only Want Some
Elvis CostelloI Still Have That Other Girl
Jose FelicianoI Wish You Love
Ray StevensMisty
Sammy Davis Jr.People
Shirley HornSummertime
Anita O’DayThanks For The Memories
Nat King ColeThat Sunday That Summer
Herbie HancockThe Man I Love

