Sunday Standards Playlist from 06/28/20

Sunday Standards
PHOTO: Sunday Standards with John Williams

Here is the list of music that aired on Sunday Standards from June 28th, 2020. If you’d like to make a request for songs to be heard on the show, email John Williams at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.

Julie LondonBewitched
Dean MartinC’est Magnifique
Chris ConnorFrom This Moment On
Norah Jones/Ray CharlesHere We Go Again
The LettermenHurts So Bad
Blossom DearieI Wish You Love
Rod StewartI’ll Be Seeing You
Mulgrew MillerIt Never Entered My Mind
The Four FreshmanIt’s A Blue World
Bobby DarinMack The Knife
Mel TormeManhattan
Kenny BurrellMidnight Blue
Amy WinehouseOur Day Will Come
Robbie Williams/Nicole KidmanSomething Stupid
James TaylorTeach Me Tonight
Vince Guraldi and Bola SeteThe Days Of Wine And Roses
Peggy LeeThe Folks Who Live On The Hill
Percy Faith and his OrchestraThe Theme From A Summer Place
Michael BubleThe Way You Look Tonight
Jamie CullumWhat A Difference A Day Makes
McCoy TynerWhen Sunny Gets Blue
Linda RonstadtYou Go To My Head

