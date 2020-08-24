Sunday Standards Playlist from 06/28/20

Here is the list of music that aired on Sunday Standards from June 28th, 2020. If you’d like to make a request for songs to be heard on the show, email John Williams at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.
|Julie London
|Bewitched
|Dean Martin
|C’est Magnifique
|Chris Connor
|From This Moment On
|Norah Jones/Ray Charles
|Here We Go Again
|The Lettermen
|Hurts So Bad
|Blossom Dearie
|I Wish You Love
|Rod Stewart
|I’ll Be Seeing You
|Mulgrew Miller
|It Never Entered My Mind
|The Four Freshman
|It’s A Blue World
|Bobby Darin
|Mack The Knife
|Mel Torme
|Manhattan
|Kenny Burrell
|Midnight Blue
|Amy Winehouse
|Our Day Will Come
|Robbie Williams/Nicole Kidman
|Something Stupid
|James Taylor
|Teach Me Tonight
|Vince Guraldi and Bola Sete
|The Days Of Wine And Roses
|Peggy Lee
|The Folks Who Live On The Hill
|Percy Faith and his Orchestra
|The Theme From A Summer Place
|Michael Buble
|The Way You Look Tonight
|Jamie Cullum
|What A Difference A Day Makes
|McCoy Tyner
|When Sunny Gets Blue
|Linda Ronstadt
|You Go To My Head