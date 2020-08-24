Sunday Standards Playlist from 06/21/20

Here is the list of music that aired on Sunday Standards from June 21st, 2020. If you’d like to make a request for songs to be heard on the show, email John Williams at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com

Oscar PetersonBlue and Sentimental
Makaya McCravenButterscotch
Herbie HancockCataloupe Island
Johnny PizarelliDindi
Oscar PetersonI Got It Bad and That Aint Good
Bill CharlapI Was So Young
Bob DoroughIt Could Happen To You
Sammy Davis Jr.Make Someone Happy
Johnny MathisMisty
Willie NelsonMoonlight In Vermont
Manhattan TransferNightengale Sang In Barkley Sq
Xavier DavisOld Folks
Sarah VaugnOn A Clear Day
Barbra StreisandPapa Can You Hear Me?
Sergio MendezPretty World
Diana KrallThe Look of Love
Chet BakerThe More I See You
Bill CharlapThe Nearness Of You
Herb AlbertThis Guys In Love With You
Nat King Cole/ Natalie ColeUnforgettable
Tony BennettWatch What Happens
Harry Connick JRWe Are In Love

