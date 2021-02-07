Sunday Standards Playlist from 02/07/14!

Here is the list of music that aired on Sunday Standards from February 7th, 2021. If you’d like to make a request for songs to be heard on the show, email John Williams at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.

Tony BennettFly Me To The Moon
Shy BaldwinNo One Has To Know
Dean MartinOn The Street Where You Live
Etta JamesThe Man I Love
Nat King ColeAlmost Like Being In Love
Ottmar LiebertBarcelona Nights
Steve Lawrence/Edyie GormeThis Could Be The Start Of Something Big
Bobby DarinArtificial Flowers
Caterina ValenteC’est Si Bon
Tony Bennett/KD LangBlue Velvet
Anita O’DayCrazy He Calls Me
Helen MerrillAnything Goes
Michael BubleMoon Dance
Robert PalmerDo Nothing ‘Til You Hear From Me
Stan GetzIt Might As Well Be Spring
Manhattan TransferShaker Song
Shirley BasseyI Get A Kick Out Of You
Irene KrallNobody Else But Me

