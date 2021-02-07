Sunday Standards Playlist from 02/07/14!

Here is the list of music that aired on Sunday Standards from February 7th, 2021. If you’d like to make a request for songs to be heard on the show, email John Williams at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.
|Tony Bennett
|Fly Me To The Moon
|Shy Baldwin
|No One Has To Know
|Dean Martin
|On The Street Where You Live
|Etta James
|The Man I Love
|Nat King Cole
|Almost Like Being In Love
|Ottmar Liebert
|Barcelona Nights
|Steve Lawrence/Edyie Gorme
|This Could Be The Start Of Something Big
|Bobby Darin
|Artificial Flowers
|Caterina Valente
|C’est Si Bon
|Tony Bennett/KD Lang
|Blue Velvet
|Anita O’Day
|Crazy He Calls Me
|Helen Merrill
|Anything Goes
|Michael Buble
|Moon Dance
|Robert Palmer
|Do Nothing ‘Til You Hear From Me
|Stan Getz
|It Might As Well Be Spring
|Manhattan Transfer
|Shaker Song
|Shirley Bassey
|I Get A Kick Out Of You
|Irene Krall
|Nobody Else But Me