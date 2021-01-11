Sunday Standards Playlist from 01/10/21!

Sunday Standards
PHOTO: Sunday Standards with John Williams

Here is our playlist from Sunday Standards to kick off the 2021 year! If you’d like to hear a song, shoot John an email at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.

Chet BakerThe More I See You
Blossom DearieI Wish You Bluebirds
Tony BennettThe Shadow Of Your Smile
Carmen McRaeTake 5
Carly SimonI’ll Be Around
Sammy Davis JrSomething’s Gotta Give
Michael BubleI’m Beginning To See The Light
Dan Cray TrioGood Morning. Goodbye.
Jimmy DuranteAs Time Goes By
Jimmy DuranteA Way Of Life
Marcos Valle/Stacey KentSo Nice
George Benson/Al JareauFour
Joe LovanoEmperor Jones
Joe TyrellTeach Me Tonight
Mel TormeHappy Together
Judy GarlandLucky Day
Frank SinatraI’ve Got A Crush On You
Barbra StreisandHappy Days
TriosenceLeave Me Here
Chris ConnorAngel Eyes
Paul McCartneyMore I Cannot Wish You

