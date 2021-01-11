Sunday Standards Playlist from 01/10/21!

Here is our playlist from Sunday Standards to kick off the 2021 year! If you’d like to hear a song, shoot John an email at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.
|Chet Baker
|The More I See You
|Blossom Dearie
|I Wish You Bluebirds
|Tony Bennett
|The Shadow Of Your Smile
|Carmen McRae
|Take 5
|Carly Simon
|I’ll Be Around
|Sammy Davis Jr
|Something’s Gotta Give
|Michael Buble
|I’m Beginning To See The Light
|Dan Cray Trio
|Good Morning. Goodbye.
|Jimmy Durante
|As Time Goes By
|Jimmy Durante
|A Way Of Life
|Marcos Valle/Stacey Kent
|So Nice
|George Benson/Al Jareau
|Four
|Joe Lovano
|Emperor Jones
|Joe Tyrell
|Teach Me Tonight
|Mel Torme
|Happy Together
|Judy Garland
|Lucky Day
|Frank Sinatra
|I’ve Got A Crush On You
|Barbra Streisand
|Happy Days
|Triosence
|Leave Me Here
|Chris Connor
|Angel Eyes
|Paul McCartney
|More I Cannot Wish You