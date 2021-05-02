Sunday Standards Playlist for Sunday 05/02/21

Here is the playlist John Williams and Curtis Koch put together for Sunday Standards on May 2nd, 2021. If you’d like to make a request, send an email to John, at jwilliams@wgnradio.com.
|Joni Mitchell
|Both Sides Now
|Chet Baker
|That Old Feeling
|McCoy Tyner
|When Sunny Gets Blue
|Barbara Streisand
|The Way We Were
|Joni Mitchel
|Help Me
|Van Morrison
|Have I Told You Lately That I Love You
|Etta James
|Don’t Go To Strangers
|Hans Stammer
|The Blues Are Brewin’
|Helen Merrill
|Anything Goes
|Josie Falbo
|Thou Swell
|John Pizarelli
|I’ve Got A Girl In Kalamazoo
|Tony Bennett/Willie Nelson
|On The Sunny Side Of The Street
|Bobby Vinton
|Blue Velvet
|Gene Kelly
|Singing In The Rain
|Harry Connick Jr
|We Are In Love
|Janis Siegel
|Small Day Tomorrow
|Billy Stewart
|Almost Like Being In Love
|The Hi Lo’s
|She’s Funny That Way
|Ben Wolfe
|The Good Doctor
|Dooley Wilson
|As Time Goes By
|Bobby Darrin
|That’s All