Sunday Standards Playlist for Sunday 05/02/21

Sunday Standards

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Sunday Standards with John Williams

Here is the playlist John Williams and Curtis Koch put together for Sunday Standards on May 2nd, 2021. If you’d like to make a request, send an email to John, at jwilliams@wgnradio.com.

Joni MitchellBoth Sides Now
Chet BakerThat Old Feeling
McCoy TynerWhen Sunny Gets Blue
Barbara StreisandThe Way We Were
Joni MitchelHelp Me
Van MorrisonHave I Told You Lately That I Love You
Etta JamesDon’t Go To Strangers
Hans StammerThe Blues Are Brewin’
Helen MerrillAnything Goes
Josie FalboThou Swell
John PizarelliI’ve Got A Girl In Kalamazoo
Tony Bennett/Willie NelsonOn The Sunny Side Of The Street
Bobby VintonBlue Velvet
Gene KellySinging In The Rain
Harry Connick JrWe Are In Love
Janis SiegelSmall Day Tomorrow
Billy StewartAlmost Like Being In Love
The Hi Lo’sShe’s Funny That Way
Ben WolfeThe Good Doctor
Dooley WilsonAs Time Goes By
Bobby DarrinThat’s All

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular