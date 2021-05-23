Sunday Standards Playlist for May 23rd!

Here is the playlist John Williams and Curtis Koch put together for Sunday Standards. Have a request? Email John at jwilliams@wgnradio.com.

Ella Fitzgerald/Louis ArmstrongTenderly
Desmis RoussosForever and Ever
Michael BubleYou Don’t Know Me
Shirley HornAnd I Love Him
Dionne WarwickWalk On By
Dionne WarwickI’ll Never Fall In Love Again
Glee CastWhat’s It All About Alfie
Johnny HartmanI Just Dropped By To Say Hello
Beverly Glen-CopelandColor Of Anyhow
Steve TyrellUp On The Roof
Antonio Carlos Jobim/Frank SinatraChange Partners
Jack JonesWives and Lovers
Mel TormeThat’s All
Bob DoroughIt Could Happen To You
Barbra StreisandHow Does The Wine Taste
The Four FreshmenIt’s A Lonely Night In Paris
Shirley BasseyI’m Not There
Diana RossThe Lady Is A Tramp
Gloria LynneSeems Like I Gotta Do Wrong
Louis ArmstrongMoon River
Christian McBride TrioI Guess I’ll Have To Forget

