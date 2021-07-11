Sunday Standards Playlist for July 11th!

Here is our playlist for Sunday Standards on July 11th!
|Ernestine Anderson
|What A Difference A Day Makes
|Julie London
|Goody Goody
|Tony Bennet/John Mayer
|One For My Baby
|Mel Torme
|Lonely Town
|Bill Charlap
|I Was So Young
|Melody Gardot
|Baby I’m A Fool
|Blossom Dearie
|Yesterday When I Was Young
|Diane Schuur
|Watch What Happens
|Sammy Davis Jr/Carmen McRae
|Dancing Cheek To Cheek
|Bill Charlap
|Too Late Now
|Connie Han
|Captains Song
|Buddy Greco
|My Kind Of Girl
|Buddy Greco
|Day In Day Out
|Johnnny Pizarelli
|Come on A My House
|Chet Baker
|She Was Good To Me
|Stan Getz
|Just One Of Those Things
|Bobby Darin
|Mack The Knife
|Josie Falbo
|Thou Swell
|Dakota Stanton
|Misty
|Seal
|The Nearness Of You
|Four Freshmen
|Lonely Night In Paris
|Stan Getz
|Insensatez