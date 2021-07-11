Sunday Standards Playlist for July 11th!

Sunday Standards
Here is our playlist for Sunday Standards on July 11th!

Ernestine AndersonWhat A Difference A Day Makes
Julie LondonGoody Goody
Tony Bennet/John MayerOne For My Baby
Mel TormeLonely Town
Bill CharlapI Was So Young
Melody GardotBaby I’m A Fool
Blossom DearieYesterday When I Was Young
Diane SchuurWatch What Happens
Sammy Davis Jr/Carmen McRaeDancing Cheek To Cheek
Bill CharlapToo Late Now
Connie HanCaptains Song
Buddy GrecoMy Kind Of Girl
Buddy GrecoDay In Day Out
Johnnny PizarelliCome on A My House
Chet BakerShe Was Good To Me
Stan GetzJust One Of Those Things
Bobby DarinMack The Knife
Josie FalboThou Swell
Dakota StantonMisty
SealThe Nearness Of You
Four FreshmenLonely Night In Paris
Stan GetzInsensatez

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

