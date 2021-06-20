Sunday Standards Playlist for Father’s Day!

Sunday Standards
Here is the Sunday Standards playlist from our Father’s Day show! Send a request to John Williams at jwilliams@wgnradio.com!

Barbara StreisandPapa Can You Hear Me?
Johnny PizarelliHearts Like Mine Are Broken Every Day
Carly SimonI’ll Be Around
Jeremy DavenportA Beautiful Friendship
Jamie CullumOld Devil Moon
Loggins and MessinaDanny’s Song
SealIt Was A Very Good Year
Shirely HornOnce I Loved
Diana KrallFolks Who Love on a Hill
Ella FitzgeraldAll Of Me
Sarah VaughnSummertime
Willie NelsonStardust
Ben WolfeGone Now
Mel TormeSomething’s Gotta Give
Ellis ReginaTriste
Count BasieStraight Ahead
Harry ChapinCats in the Cradle
Bobby DarrinThat’s All

