Sunday Standards Playlist for Father’s Day!

Here is the Sunday Standards playlist from our Father’s Day show! Send a request to John Williams at jwilliams@wgnradio.com!
|Barbara Streisand
|Papa Can You Hear Me?
|Johnny Pizarelli
|Hearts Like Mine Are Broken Every Day
|Carly Simon
|I’ll Be Around
|Jeremy Davenport
|A Beautiful Friendship
|Jamie Cullum
|Old Devil Moon
|Loggins and Messina
|Danny’s Song
|Seal
|It Was A Very Good Year
|Shirely Horn
|Once I Loved
|Diana Krall
|Folks Who Love on a Hill
|Ella Fitzgerald
|All Of Me
|Sarah Vaughn
|Summertime
|Willie Nelson
|Stardust
|Ben Wolfe
|Gone Now
|Mel Torme
|Something’s Gotta Give
|Ellis Regina
|Triste
|Count Basie
|Straight Ahead
|Harry Chapin
|Cats in the Cradle
|Bobby Darrin
|That’s All