Sunday Standards Playlist for April 11th, 2021!

John Williams had some great songs picked out for this weeks show. Do you have a song request? Send it to John at jwilliams@wgnradio.com and we will try and fit it in!

Vince Guraldi Baseball Theme The Four Freshmen Give Me The Simple Life Joni Mitchel Both Sides Terri Callier Paris Blue Johnny Pizarelli Dindi Jamie Cullum Come Rain or Come Shine Linda Ronstadt I Don’t Stand A Ghost Of A Chance Pat Metheny Alfie Wes Montgomery A Day In The Life Ray Charles Come Rain or Come Shine Willie Nelson/Cyndi Lauper Let’s Call The Whole Thing Off Shirley Bassey Alone Again Naturally Sergio Mendes The Look Of Love Irene Krall Passing By Art Garfunkle Waters of March Art Garfunkle I Only Have Eyes for You Hi Lo’s I Thought About You Bing Crosby April Showers Michael Buble I’ve Got You Under My Skin