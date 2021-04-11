Sunday Standards Playlist for April 11th, 2021!

Sunday Standards

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Sunday Standards with John Williams

John Williams had some great songs picked out for this weeks show. Do you have a song request? Send it to John at jwilliams@wgnradio.com and we will try and fit it in!

Vince GuraldiBaseball Theme
The Four FreshmenGive Me The Simple Life
Joni MitchelBoth Sides
Terri CallierParis Blue
Johnny PizarelliDindi
Jamie CullumCome Rain or Come Shine
Linda RonstadtI Don’t Stand A Ghost Of A Chance
Pat MethenyAlfie
Wes MontgomeryA Day In The Life
Ray CharlesCome Rain or Come Shine
Willie Nelson/Cyndi LauperLet’s Call The Whole Thing Off
Shirley BasseyAlone Again Naturally
Sergio MendesThe Look Of Love
Irene KrallPassing By
Art GarfunkleWaters of March
Art GarfunkleI Only Have Eyes for You
Hi Lo’sI Thought About You
Bing CrosbyApril Showers
Michael BubleI’ve Got You Under My Skin

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular