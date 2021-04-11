Sunday Standards Playlist for April 11th, 2021!

John Williams had some great songs picked out for this weeks show. Do you have a song request? Send it to John at jwilliams@wgnradio.com and we will try and fit it in!
|Vince Guraldi
|Baseball Theme
|The Four Freshmen
|Give Me The Simple Life
|Joni Mitchel
|Both Sides
|Terri Callier
|Paris Blue
|Johnny Pizarelli
|Dindi
|Jamie Cullum
|Come Rain or Come Shine
|Linda Ronstadt
|I Don’t Stand A Ghost Of A Chance
|Pat Metheny
|Alfie
|Wes Montgomery
|A Day In The Life
|Ray Charles
|Come Rain or Come Shine
|Willie Nelson/Cyndi Lauper
|Let’s Call The Whole Thing Off
|Shirley Bassey
|Alone Again Naturally
|Sergio Mendes
|The Look Of Love
|Irene Krall
|Passing By
|Art Garfunkle
|Waters of March
|Art Garfunkle
|I Only Have Eyes for You
|Hi Lo’s
|I Thought About You
|Bing Crosby
|April Showers
|Michael Buble
|I’ve Got You Under My Skin