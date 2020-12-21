Sunday Standards Playlist for 12/20/20

Sunday Standards

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Sunday Standards with John Williams

Here is your playlist from Sunday Standards 12/20/20

Nat King ColeThe Christmas Song
The RochesGod Rest Ye Merry Getleman
Jessica ByrdGod Rest Ye Merry Getleman
Leif ShiresSilver Bells
Mykola DmytrovychCarol Of The Bells
The RonettesI Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause
The RonettesSleigh Ride
Vince GuraldiWhat Child Is This?
Kay StarrThe Man With The Bag
Sufjan StevensIt’s Christmas! Let’s Be Glad
Jamie CullumSo Many Santa’s
Lou RawlsSanta Clause Is Coming To Town
Dean MartinBaby It’s Cold Outside
Julie LondonI’d Like You For Christmas
Johnny MathisWhat Child Is This?
Harry Simone ChoirLittle Drummer Boy
The BlendersOne Small Child/Three Kings
Jimmy SmithGreensleeves
Johnny PizarelliSnowfall
Bette MidlerWhat Are You Doing For New Years
Frank SinatraHave yourself A Merry Little Christmas

