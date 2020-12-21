Sunday Standards Playlist for 12/20/20

Here is your playlist from Sunday Standards 12/20/20
|Nat King Cole
|The Christmas Song
|The Roches
|God Rest Ye Merry Getleman
|Jessica Byrd
|God Rest Ye Merry Getleman
|Leif Shires
|Silver Bells
|Mykola Dmytrovych
|Carol Of The Bells
|The Ronettes
|I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause
|The Ronettes
|Sleigh Ride
|Vince Guraldi
|What Child Is This?
|Kay Starr
|The Man With The Bag
|Sufjan Stevens
|It’s Christmas! Let’s Be Glad
|Jamie Cullum
|So Many Santa’s
|Lou Rawls
|Santa Clause Is Coming To Town
|Dean Martin
|Baby It’s Cold Outside
|Julie London
|I’d Like You For Christmas
|Johnny Mathis
|What Child Is This?
|Harry Simone Choir
|Little Drummer Boy
|The Blenders
|One Small Child/Three Kings
|Jimmy Smith
|Greensleeves
|Johnny Pizarelli
|Snowfall
|Bette Midler
|What Are You Doing For New Years
|Frank Sinatra
|Have yourself A Merry Little Christmas