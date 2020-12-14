Sunday Standards Playlist for 12/13/20

Sunday Standards

Brenda LeeRockin Around The Christmas Tree
Michael BubleThe More You Give
Paul McCartneyWonderful Christmastime
John lennonSo This Is Christmas
Emerson Lake and PalmerI Believe In Father Christmas
Kylie Minogue/Frank SinatraSanta Clause Is Coming To Town
Johnny MathisSleigh Ride
Darlene LoveChristmas (Baby Please Come Home)
Ottamar LiebertAngels We Have Heard On High
Ottamar LiebertSilent Night
Chris RaeDriving Home For Christmas
Vince GuraldiChristmastime is Here
She and HimSilver Bells
Amy GrantHark the Herald Angels Sing
Bing CrosbyWhite Christmas
The BlendersDo You Hear What I Hear?
Barbra StreisandJingle Bells
Bette MidlerWhat Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?
Ertha KittSanta Baby
Nat King ColeCaroling Caroling
Herb AlpertMy Favorite Things
Herb AlpertThe Bell That Couldn’t Jingle
Ella FitzgeraldHave yourself A Merry Little Christmas

