Sunday Standards Playlist for 11/22/20!

Sunday Standards
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Sunday Standards with John Williams

As we get into the holiday season, John has sprinkled in some Christmas music in the show. Have a Christmas song you’d like to suggest? Email John at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.

Lou RawlsYou’ve Made Me So Very Happy
Peggy LeeI Won’t Dance
Louis PrimaWhen You’re Smiling
Harry Connick JRIt’s Alright With Me
Harry Connick JRPure Imagination/Candy Man
James Taylor and Ray CharlesSweet Potato Pie
Dinah WashingtonSmoke Gets In Your Eyes
Frank SinatraAngel Eyes
Rod StewartI’ll Be Seeing You
Wes MontgomeryIn Your Own Street Way
Ella FitzgeraldLets Fall In Love
Hi LosSomethings Coming
Jave P MorganWhat Are you Doing for the rest of your life?
Herb AlbertMy Favoirte Things
Jamie CullumMake Someone Happy
Dick HaymesButton Up Your Overcoat
The OsmondsI’ll Be Home For Christmas
Chet BakerThe More I See You
Keely SmithOn The Sunnyside Of The Street
DidoThank You
Dean MartinAlmost Like Being In Love

