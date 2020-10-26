Sunday Standard’s Playlist for 10/25/20!

Have a song suggestion for John and the show that you’d like to hear? Email him at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com
|Sammy Davis Jr
|The Candyman
|Four Freshman
|Candy
|Michael Buble
|I’ve Got You Under My Skin
|Janis Siegel
|Guess Who I Saw Today My Dear
|Ella Fitzgerald
|Ding Dong The Witch is Dead
|Frank Sinatra
|Witchcraft
|Ben Wolfe
|So Lovely
|Lou Rawls
|Scotch and Soda
|Doris Day
|Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps
|James Taylor
|The Surrey With The Fringe On Top
|The Lettermen
|Put Your Head On My Shoulder
|Seal
|The Nearness Of You
|Nat King Cole
|Almost Like Being In Love
|BB King/Diane Schur
|Try A Little Tenderness
|Nat King Cole
|Unforgettable
|Nat King Cole
|On The Street Where You Live
|Herbie Hancock
|The Man I Love
|Willie Nelson
|But Not For Me
|Dave Grusin
|Yesterday
|Seth McFarlene/Norah Jones
|Two Sleepy People
|Doris Day
|Dream A Little Dream Of Me