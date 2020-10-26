Sunday Standard’s Playlist for 10/25/20!

Sunday Standards
PHOTO: Sunday Standards with John Williams

Have a song suggestion for John and the show that you’d like to hear? Email him at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com

Sammy Davis JrThe Candyman
Four FreshmanCandy
Michael BubleI’ve Got You Under My Skin
Janis SiegelGuess Who I Saw Today My Dear
Ella FitzgeraldDing Dong The Witch is Dead
Frank SinatraWitchcraft
Ben WolfeSo Lovely
Lou RawlsScotch and Soda
Doris DayPerhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps
James TaylorThe Surrey With The Fringe On Top
The LettermenPut Your Head On My Shoulder
SealThe Nearness Of You
Nat King ColeAlmost Like Being In Love
BB King/Diane SchurTry A Little Tenderness
Nat King ColeUnforgettable
Nat King ColeOn The Street Where You Live
Herbie HancockThe Man I Love
Willie NelsonBut Not For Me
Dave GrusinYesterday
Seth McFarlene/Norah JonesTwo Sleepy People
Doris DayDream A Little Dream Of Me

