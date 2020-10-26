Sunday Standard’s Playlist for 10/25/20!

Sammy Davis Jr The Candyman

Four Freshman Candy

Michael Buble I’ve Got You Under My Skin

Janis Siegel Guess Who I Saw Today My Dear

Ella Fitzgerald Ding Dong The Witch is Dead

Frank Sinatra Witchcraft

Ben Wolfe So Lovely

Lou Rawls Scotch and Soda

Doris Day Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps

James Taylor The Surrey With The Fringe On Top

The Lettermen Put Your Head On My Shoulder

Seal The Nearness Of You

Nat King Cole Almost Like Being In Love

BB King/Diane Schur Try A Little Tenderness

Nat King Cole Unforgettable

Nat King Cole On The Street Where You Live

Herbie Hancock The Man I Love

Willie Nelson But Not For Me

Dave Grusin Yesterday

Seth McFarlene/Norah Jones Two Sleepy People