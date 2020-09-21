Sunday Standards Playlist for 09/20/20

Here is the list of music that aired on Sunday Standards from September 6th 2020. If you’d like to make a request for songs to be heard on the show, email John Williams at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.
|Oscar Peterson
|Blue and Sentimental
|Makaya McCraven
|Butterscotch
|Herbie Hancock
|Cataloupe Island
|Johnny Pizarelli
|Dindi
|Oscar Peterson
|I Got It Bad and That Aint Good
|Bill Charlap
|I Was So Young
|Bob Dorough
|It Could Happen To You
|Sammy Davis Jr.
|Make Someone Happy
|Johnny Mathis
|Misty
|Willie Nelson
|Moonlight In Vermont
|Manhattan Transfer
|Nightengale Sang In Barkley Sq
|Xavier Davis
|Old Folks
|Sarah Vaugn
|On A Clear Day
|Barbra Streisand
|Papa Can You Hear Me?
|Sergio Mendez
|Pretty World
|Diana Krall
|The Look of Love
|Chet Baker
|The More I See You
|Bill Charlap
|The Nearness Of You
|Herb Albert
|This Guys In Love With You
|Nat King Cole/ Natalie Cole
|Unforgettable
|Tony Bennett
|Watch What Happens
|Harry Connick JR
|We Are In Love