Sunday Standards Playlist for 09/12/21

Sunday Standards
Betty CarterWhat A Time To Say Goodbye
Bob DoroughDevil May Care
Chet BakerLook For The Silver Lining
George BensonAffirmation
Helen MerrillWhen I Fall In Love
Hy WeissLife Is But A Dream
Jack JonesWives and Lovers
Joe LovanoEmperor Jones
John MoulderSoul in Twilight
Julie LondonI’m Glad There Is You
Louis PrimaWhen You’re Smiling
Melody GardotYour Heart Is As Black As Night
Michael BubleMoondance
Neal HeftiGirl Talk
Peggy LeeWhy Don’t You Do Right
Roberta GambrianiYou Are There
Stacey KentWhat The World Needs Now
Stan GoetzDoralice
The TemposSee You In September
Rosa PassosS’Wonderful
Blossom DearieManhattan

