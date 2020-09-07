Sunday Standards Playlist for 09/06/20

Here is the list of music that aired on Sunday Standards from September 6th 2020. If you’d like to make a request for songs to be heard on the show, email John Williams at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.



1) Sarah Vaughn – September In The Rain

2) Aita O’Day – Have You Met Mrs. Jones

3) Wayne Newton – Danke Schoen

4) Bobby Darrin – That’s All

5) Dinah Washington – Teach Me Tonight

6) Barbara Streisand – He Touched Me

7) Horace Silver – Song For My Father

8) Jack Jones – I’ve Got Your Number

9) Jay P Morgan – Just You And Me

10) Diana Krall – Blue Skies

11) Jamie Cullum – What A Difference A Day Makes

12) Ella Fitzgerald and Joe Pass – ‘Tis Autumn

13) Stacey Kent – You Are There

14) Tony Bennett and Bill Evans – Maybe September

15) Etta James – Stormy Weather

16) Harry Connick Jr – Close To You

17) Stan Getz – Early Autumn

18) Steve Tyrell – The Way You Look Tonight

19) Frank Sinatra – September Of My Years

20) King Pleasure – Moody’s Mood For Love

21) Nina Simone – Feeling Good

22) Magnus Ringblom Quartet – Last Ride Home

