Sunday Standards Playlist for 08/23/20

If you missed a song during tonight's 'Sunday Standards' show, here is the playlist of all the songs we aired!

1. Seal. It was a very Good Year2. Crazy. Billie Holiday3. Spanky and our Gang. Like to Get To Know You4. Glee Cast. A House is Not a Home5. Bob Dorough. Devil May Care6. Louis Prima. Just a Gigolo/I Ain’t Got Nobody. 7. Roberta Gambarini/Hank Jones. You are There. 8. Jose Feliciano. California Dreaming.9. Amy Winehouse. The Girl from Ipanema10. Chet Baker. But Not For Me11. Blossom Dearie. Now At Last12. Lou Rawls. Scotch and Soda13. Dean Martin. Ain't That A Kick In The Head 14. Dean Martin. Almost Like Being In Love15. Etta James. Sunday Kind of Love 16. Helen Merrill. Anything Goes 17. Herlin Riley. Stella By Starlight18. Bob Dylan. Some Enchanted Evening 19. Dionne Warwick. This Girl's In Love20. Stacey Kent. The Very Thought Of You21. Ray Charles. A Song For You.22. Anita O'Day. Crazy He Calls Me.23. Ernestine Anderson. Skylark