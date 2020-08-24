Sunday Standards Playlist for 08/23/20

Here is the list of Songs on Sunday Standards.

  1. Steve Lawrence, Eydie Gormet.  This Could Be The Start of Something Big. 
  2. Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again.  Streisand/Garland. 
  3. Keely Smith.  It’s Been A Long Time. 
  4. Willie Nelson/Cyndi Lauper.  Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off. 
  5. Irene Krall w/Junior Mance.  Just Friends. 
  6. Chris Connor/Maynard Ferguson.  Fly Me To The Moon. 
  7. Melody Gardot.  Baby I’m A Fool. 
  8. Rosemary Clooney.  Sway. 
  9. Tony Bennett/John Mayer.  One For My Baby.
  10. Helen Merrill.  Brownie. 
  11. Sammy Davis Jr.  Mr. Bojangles.
  12. Peggy Lee.  Hey Big Spender.
  13. Johnny Pizarelli.  The More I see You. 
  14. Nat King Cole.  Stardust. 
  15. Carol Sloane.  In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning. 
  16. Dusty Springfield.  The Look of Love. 
  17. Rod Stewart.  Someone To Watch Over Me. 
  18. Sarah Vaugn.  The Nearness of You.
  19. Miles Davis.  So What.  
  20. Steve Tyrell.  Give Me The Simple Life. 
  21. Christian McBride.  Tell Me a Bedtime Story. 
  22. Sam Cooke.  A Change is Gonna Come 
  23. Labi Sifre.  Bless the Telephone. 

