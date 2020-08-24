Sunday Standards Playlist for 08/23/20

Here is the list of Songs on Sunday Standards. If you’d like to request a song, email John Williams at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.
- Steve Lawrence, Eydie Gormet. This Could Be The Start of Something Big.
- Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again. Streisand/Garland.
- Keely Smith. It’s Been A Long Time.
- Willie Nelson/Cyndi Lauper. Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off.
- Irene Krall w/Junior Mance. Just Friends.
- Chris Connor/Maynard Ferguson. Fly Me To The Moon.
- Melody Gardot. Baby I’m A Fool.
- Rosemary Clooney. Sway.
- Tony Bennett/John Mayer. One For My Baby.
- Helen Merrill. Brownie.
- Sammy Davis Jr. Mr. Bojangles.
- Peggy Lee. Hey Big Spender.
- Johnny Pizarelli. The More I see You.
- Nat King Cole. Stardust.
- Carol Sloane. In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning.
- Dusty Springfield. The Look of Love.
- Rod Stewart. Someone To Watch Over Me.
- Sarah Vaugn. The Nearness of You.
- Miles Davis. So What.
- Steve Tyrell. Give Me The Simple Life.
- Christian McBride. Tell Me a Bedtime Story.
- Sam Cooke. A Change is Gonna Come
- Labi Sifre. Bless the Telephone.