Sunday Standards Playlist for 05/16/21:

Sunday Standards
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Sunday Standards with John Williams

Got a song suggestion for John? Let him know and email him at jwilliams@wgnradio.com

Sammy Davis JrHey There
Julie LondonOur Day Will Come
Mario BiondiOn A Clear Day
Chris O’ConorIt Only Happens When I Dance With You
BB King/Diane SchurrTry A Little Tenderness
Chet BakerTime After Time
Tony BennettTo The Good Life
Astrud GilbertoThe Shadow Of Your Smile
Blossom DearieThey Say It’s Spring
Frank SinatraThat Old Devil Moon
Carol KingSo Far Away
Vince Guraldi/Bola SeteDays of Wine and Roses
Johnny PizarelliI Only Want Some
Ernestine AndersonSkylark
NicoThese Days
Donny HathawayWhat’s Going On
Sarah VaughnThe Face I Love
Ella FitzgeraldCry Me A River
Terry CollierJust As Long As We’re In Love

