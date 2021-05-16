Sunday Standards Playlist for 05/16/21:

Got a song suggestion for John? Let him know and email him at jwilliams@wgnradio.com
|Sammy Davis Jr
|Hey There
|Julie London
|Our Day Will Come
|Mario Biondi
|On A Clear Day
|Chris O’Conor
|It Only Happens When I Dance With You
|BB King/Diane Schurr
|Try A Little Tenderness
|Chet Baker
|Time After Time
|Tony Bennett
|To The Good Life
|Astrud Gilberto
|The Shadow Of Your Smile
|Blossom Dearie
|They Say It’s Spring
|Frank Sinatra
|That Old Devil Moon
|Carol King
|So Far Away
|Vince Guraldi/Bola Sete
|Days of Wine and Roses
|Johnny Pizarelli
|I Only Want Some
|Ernestine Anderson
|Skylark
|Nico
|These Days
|Donny Hathaway
|What’s Going On
|Sarah Vaughn
|The Face I Love
|Ella Fitzgerald
|Cry Me A River
|Terry Collier
|Just As Long As We’re In Love