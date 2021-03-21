Sunday Standards Playlist for 03/21/21

Here is our Sunday Standards playlist from Sunday March 21st, 2021! If you want to hear a song, send it to John Williams at jwilliams@wgnradio.com
|Louis Prima
|Just One Of Those Things
|Perry Como
|Magic Moments
|Mills Brothers
|Nevertheless
|Tom Jones
|Danny Boy
|Jamie Cullum
|In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning
|Della Reese
|It’s So Nice To Have A Man Around The House
|Ertha Kitt
|C’est Si Bon
|Norah Jones
|Come Away With Me
|Della Reese
|Someone To Watch Over Me
|Otmar Liebert
|August Moon
|Barbra Streisand w/ John Legend
|What Kind of Fool
|Vince Guaraldi
|Baseball Theme
|Lauren Wood
|Fallen
|Antonio Carlos Jobim
|Wave
|Renee Olstead
|When I Fall In Love
|Ernestine Anderson
|A Song For You
|Jon Brion
|Little Person
|John Pizarelli
|I’m Alright Now
|Jose Feliciano
|I Wish You Love