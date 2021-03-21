Sunday Standards Playlist for 03/21/21

Here is our Sunday Standards playlist from Sunday March 21st, 2021! If you want to hear a song, send it to John Williams at jwilliams@wgnradio.com

Louis Prima Just One Of Those Things Perry Como Magic Moments Mills Brothers Nevertheless Tom Jones Danny Boy Jamie Cullum In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning Della Reese It’s So Nice To Have A Man Around The House Ertha Kitt C’est Si Bon Norah Jones Come Away With Me Della Reese Someone To Watch Over Me Otmar Liebert August Moon Barbra Streisand w/ John Legend What Kind of Fool Vince Guaraldi Baseball Theme Lauren Wood Fallen Antonio Carlos Jobim Wave Renee Olstead When I Fall In Love Ernestine Anderson A Song For You Jon Brion Little Person John Pizarelli I’m Alright Now Jose Feliciano I Wish You Love