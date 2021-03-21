Sunday Standards Playlist for 03/21/21

Sunday Standards

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Sunday Standards with John Williams

Here is our Sunday Standards playlist from Sunday March 21st, 2021! If you want to hear a song, send it to John Williams at jwilliams@wgnradio.com

Louis PrimaJust One Of Those Things
Perry ComoMagic Moments
Mills BrothersNevertheless
Tom JonesDanny Boy
Jamie CullumIn The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning
Della ReeseIt’s So Nice To Have A Man Around The House
Ertha KittC’est Si Bon
Norah JonesCome Away With Me
Della ReeseSomeone To Watch Over Me
Otmar LiebertAugust Moon
Barbra Streisand w/ John LegendWhat Kind of Fool
Vince GuaraldiBaseball Theme
Lauren WoodFallen
Antonio Carlos JobimWave
Renee OlsteadWhen I Fall In Love
Ernestine AndersonA Song For You
Jon BrionLittle Person
John PizarelliI’m Alright Now
Jose FelicianoI Wish You Love

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular