Sunday Standards Playlist for 03/14/21!

Sunday Standards playlist from the March 14th, 2021 show! Do you have a request for John? Send an email to jwilliams@wgnradio.com!

Henri Mancini/Audrey HepburnMoon River
Sammy Davis Jr.Something’s Gotta Give
Caterina ValenteMake Someone Happy
Mel TormeThe Way You Look Tonight
Shirley HornAnd I Love Him
Antonio Carlos Jobim/Frank SinatraChange Partners
Nat King ColeLet There Be Love
Neil SedakaLaughter in The Rain
Jim BrickmanI See The Moon
Susan WernerChicago Any Day
Jessica MoleskyHelp Me
Diana KrallI Remember You
Linda RonstadtWhat’ll I Do
Barry Manilow/Sarah VaughanBlue
Johnny PizarelliHarvest Moon
Shelby LynneJust A Little Lovin’
Terry CollierYou Don’t Care
Scott HamiltonThe Shadow Of Your Smile
Bill Charlap TrioThere’s A Small Hotel
Lou RawlsScotch and Soda
Ella FitzgeraldLet’s Fall In Love

