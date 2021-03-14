Sunday Standards Playlist for 03/14/21!

Sunday Standards playlist from the March 14th, 2021 show! Do you have a request for John? Send an email to jwilliams@wgnradio.com!
|Henri Mancini/Audrey Hepburn
|Moon River
|Sammy Davis Jr.
|Something’s Gotta Give
|Caterina Valente
|Make Someone Happy
|Mel Torme
|The Way You Look Tonight
|Shirley Horn
|And I Love Him
|Antonio Carlos Jobim/Frank Sinatra
|Change Partners
|Nat King Cole
|Let There Be Love
|Neil Sedaka
|Laughter in The Rain
|Jim Brickman
|I See The Moon
|Susan Werner
|Chicago Any Day
|Jessica Molesky
|Help Me
|Diana Krall
|I Remember You
|Linda Ronstadt
|What’ll I Do
|Barry Manilow/Sarah Vaughan
|Blue
|Johnny Pizarelli
|Harvest Moon
|Shelby Lynne
|Just A Little Lovin’
|Terry Collier
|You Don’t Care
|Scott Hamilton
|The Shadow Of Your Smile
|Bill Charlap Trio
|There’s A Small Hotel
|Lou Rawls
|Scotch and Soda
|Ella Fitzgerald
|Let’s Fall In Love