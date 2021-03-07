Sunday Standards Playlist for 03/07/21!

Sunday Standards
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Sunday Standards with John Williams

Here is the playlist of songs from Sunday March 7th on Sunday Standards with John Williams! Have a song request? Email it to jwilliams@wgnradio.com

The New Stan Goetz QuartetIt Might As Well Be Spring
Billy StewartAlmost Like Being In Love
Shirley BasseyOn A Clear Day
Sammy Davis JrMake Someone Happy
Frank SinatraOne Note Samba
Bobby VintonPS I Love You
John MoulderSoul In Twilight
Billie HolidayCrazy He Calls Me
Melody GardotBaby I’m A Fool
Stacey KentThe Very Thought of You
Duke Ellington/John ColtraneMy Little Brown Book
Shirley BasseyFool On The Hill
Wayne NewtonDanke Schoen
Edyie GormetDon’t Get Around Much Anymore
Nat King ColeStardust
Terry CallierOrdinary Joe
Julie LondonEvery Time We Say Goodbye
Ella FitzgeraldNight and Day
Johnny MathisWonderful, Wonderful
Barbra StreisandSummer Me Winter me
Julie LondonI’m Glad There Is You
Barbra StreisandHappy Days
Bobby VintonGoldfinger

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular