Sunday Standards Playlist for 03/07/21!

Here is the playlist of songs from Sunday March 7th on Sunday Standards with John Williams! Have a song request? Email it to jwilliams@wgnradio.com
|The New Stan Goetz Quartet
|It Might As Well Be Spring
|Billy Stewart
|Almost Like Being In Love
|Shirley Bassey
|On A Clear Day
|Sammy Davis Jr
|Make Someone Happy
|Frank Sinatra
|One Note Samba
|Bobby Vinton
|PS I Love You
|John Moulder
|Soul In Twilight
|Billie Holiday
|Crazy He Calls Me
|Melody Gardot
|Baby I’m A Fool
|Stacey Kent
|The Very Thought of You
|Duke Ellington/John Coltrane
|My Little Brown Book
|Shirley Bassey
|Fool On The Hill
|Wayne Newton
|Danke Schoen
|Edyie Gormet
|Don’t Get Around Much Anymore
|Nat King Cole
|Stardust
|Terry Callier
|Ordinary Joe
|Julie London
|Every Time We Say Goodbye
|Ella Fitzgerald
|Night and Day
|Johnny Mathis
|Wonderful, Wonderful
|Barbra Streisand
|Summer Me Winter me
|Julie London
|I’m Glad There Is You
|Barbra Streisand
|Happy Days
|Bobby Vinton
|Goldfinger