Sunday Standards Playlist 09/27/20

Here is your Sunday Standards playlist for 09/27/20. If you’d like to suggest a song, email johnwilliams@wgnradio.com
- Terry Callier. What Color is Love. 4:07
- Lena Horne. On A Wonderful Day Like Today. 2:18.
- Count Basie/Tony Bennett. Are You Having Any Fun? 2:45
- Clifford Brown. Joy Spring. 3:18
- Renee Olstead. Breaking Up Is Hard To Do. 4:11
- Marvin Gaye. What’s Going On? 3:53
- Halie Loren. Smile. 2:55
- 4 Freshmen. Lonely Night In Paris. 2:33
- Stacey Kent. Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars. 5:33
- Steve Lawrence. That Sunday That Summer, 3:24
- Barbera Streisand. What Are you Doing for the rest of your life? 3:20
- Neil Young. Harvest Moon. 5:03
- Norah Jones. Come Away With Me. 3:18
- Hank Jones/Christian McBride/et al Eleanor 4:49
- Melissa Manchester. Night and Day. 3:54
- Terry Callier. You Don’t Care. 5:29
- Irene Krall w/Junior Mance. This is Love. 3:26
- Burt Bachrach. This Guys In Love with You. 4:45
- Dione Warwick. Do you Know the Way to San Jose. 2:59
- Steve Tyrell. Make It Easy. 3:11
- Blossom Dearie. Something Happens To Me. 2:04