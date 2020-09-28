Sunday Standards Playlist 09/27/20

Sunday Standards

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Sunday Standards with John Williams

Here is your Sunday Standards playlist for 09/27/20. If you’d like to suggest a song, email johnwilliams@wgnradio.com

  1. Terry Callier. What Color is Love.  4:07
  2. Lena Horne.  On A Wonderful Day Like Today.  2:18.
  3. Count Basie/Tony Bennett. Are You Having Any Fun?  2:45 
  4. Clifford Brown.  Joy Spring.  3:18 
  5. Renee Olstead.  Breaking Up Is Hard To Do.  4:11 
  6. Marvin Gaye.  What’s Going On?  3:53 
  7. Halie Loren.  Smile.  2:55 
  8. 4 Freshmen.  Lonely Night In Paris.  2:33
  9. Stacey Kent.  Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars. 5:33
  10.   Steve Lawrence.  That Sunday That Summer, 3:24
  11. Barbera Streisand. What Are you Doing for the rest of your life?  3:20
  12. Neil Young.  Harvest Moon.  5:03
  13. Norah Jones.  Come Away With Me.  3:18
  14. Hank Jones/Christian McBride/et al  Eleanor   4:49
  15. Melissa Manchester.  Night and Day.  3:54
  16. Terry Callier.  You Don’t Care.  5:29
  17. Irene Krall w/Junior Mance.  This is Love.  3:26
  18. Burt Bachrach. This Guys In Love with You.  4:45
  19. Dione Warwick.  Do you Know the Way to San Jose.  2:59
  20. Steve Tyrell.  Make It Easy.  3:11
  21. Blossom Dearie.  Something Happens To Me.  2:04

Share this story

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular