Sunday Standards Playlist 09/05/21

Here is the list of music that aired on Sunday Standards from September 5th 2021. If you’d like to make a request for songs to be heard on the show, email John Williams at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.
1) Sarah Vaughn – September In The Rain
2) Aita O’Day – Have You Met Mrs. Jones
3) Wayne Newton – Danke Schoen
4) Bobby Darrin – That’s All
5) Dinah Washington – Teach Me Tonight
6) Barbara Streisand – He Touched Me
7) Horace Silver – Song For My Father
8) Jack Jones – I’ve Got Your Number
9) Jay P Morgan – Just You And Me
10) Diana Krall – Blue Skies
11) Jamie Cullum – What A Difference A Day Makes
12) Ella Fitzgerald and Joe Pass – ‘Tis Autumn
13) Stacey Kent – You Are There
14) Tony Bennett and Bill Evans – Maybe September
15) Etta James – Stormy Weather
16) Harry Connick Jr – Close To You
17) Stan Getz – Early Autumn
18) Steve Tyrell – The Way You Look Tonight
19) Frank Sinatra – September Of My Years
20) King Pleasure – Moody’s Mood For Love
21) Nina Simone – Feeling Good
22) Magnus Ringblom Quartet – Last Ride Home