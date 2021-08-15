Sunday Standards Playlist 08-15-21

Sunday Standards
1. Bobby Darin.  On the Street Where You Live

2. Amy Winehouse.  The Girl From Ipanema

3. Eydie Gormet.  Fly Me To The Moon.

4. Jamie Cullum. Come Rain or Come Shine. 

5. Jamie Cullum. High and Dry.

6. Sting. My Funny Valentine.  

7. Honey drippers, sea of love.

8.   Julie London. Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered. 

9.   Chris Connor.  Poor Little Rich Girl.  

10. Steve Lawrence. That Sunday That Summer 

11.   Blossom Dearie.  ‘Deed I Do.  

12. Shirley Bassey. Easy to be Hard.  

13.  Buddy Greco. My Kind of Girl.   

14.  Willie Nelson/Tony Bennett.  They Sunny Side of the Street. 

15. Antonio Carlos Jobim/Frank Sinatra. Wave.  

16. Antonio Carlos Jobim/Frank Sinatra. Drinking Water. 

17.  Glee Cast.  A House Is Not a Home. 

18.Nancy Wilson. Happy talk.

19.Etta Jones. ‘Till There Was You. 

20.Nina Simone. The More I see You.

21.  Diana Krall.  Superstar.  

22. Cal Tjader. Curacao.

