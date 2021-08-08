Sunday Standards Playlist 08/08/21

Got a song suggestion? Email John at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com!
|Nat King Cole
|Almost Like Being In Love
|Bobby Darin
|Once In A Lifetime
|Irene Krall
|Better Than Anything
|Frank Sinatra
|Summer Wind
|Barbra Streisand
|Summer Me/Winter Me
|Stan Getz/Joao Gilberto/Jobim
|Doralice
|Anita O’Day
|Crazy He Calls me
|Al Jareau
|Mornin’
|Abigail Riccards
|The Very Thought Of You
|Tony Bennett
|Being Alive
|Paul Desmond
|The Theme From Black Orpheus
|Barry Manilow
|Singing With The Big Bands
|Mel Torme
|Swinging On The Moon
|Julie London
|Soft Summer Breeze
|KD Lang
|Summerfling
|Don McLean
|Vincent
|Norah Jones
|The Nearness Of You
|Caterina Valente
|Make Someone Happy
|George Benson
|Mona Lisa
|George Benson
|Smile
|Manhattan Transfer
|Shaker Song
|American Football
|The One With The Wurlitzer