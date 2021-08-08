Sunday Standards Playlist 08/08/21

Sunday Standards
Nat King ColeAlmost Like Being In Love
Bobby DarinOnce In A Lifetime
Irene KrallBetter Than Anything
Frank SinatraSummer Wind
Barbra StreisandSummer Me/Winter Me
Stan Getz/Joao Gilberto/JobimDoralice
Anita O’DayCrazy He Calls me
Al JareauMornin’
Abigail RiccardsThe Very Thought Of You
Tony BennettBeing Alive
Paul DesmondThe Theme From Black Orpheus
Barry ManilowSinging With The Big Bands
Mel TormeSwinging On The Moon
Julie LondonSoft Summer Breeze
KD LangSummerfling
Don McLeanVincent
Norah JonesThe Nearness Of You
Caterina ValenteMake Someone Happy
George BensonMona Lisa
George BensonSmile
Manhattan TransferShaker Song
American FootballThe One With The Wurlitzer

