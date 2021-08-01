Sunday Standards Playlist 08/01/21

Sunday Standards
PHOTO: Sunday Standards with John Williams

Got a song suggestion? Email John at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com!

Carmen McRaeTake Five
Carmen McRaeJust A Little Lovin
Robert PalmerDo Nothing Till You Hear From Me
Sam CookeYou Send Me
Roberta FlackKilling Me Softly
Louis ArmstrongWhat A Wonderful World
Louis Armstrong/Ella FitzgeraldIsn’t It A Lovely Day
Burt BachrachOne Less Bell To Answer
Dave TullWhere Is All The Rain
The LettermanHurt So Bad
Irene Krall/Junior ManceThe Touch Of Your Lips
Lou RawlsYou’ll Never Find
Dan Barrett/Rebecca KilgoreWedding Bell Blues
Bob DoroughBut For Now
Harry Connick JrIt Had To Be You
Harry Connick JrWe Are In Love
Nancy Wilson/Cannonball AdderlySave Your Love For Me
Neil SedakaBreaking Up Is Hard To Do
Van MorrisonMoondance
Chris BottiIndian Summer

