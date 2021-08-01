Sunday Standards Playlist 08/01/21

Got a song suggestion? Email John at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com!
|Carmen McRae
|Take Five
|Carmen McRae
|Just A Little Lovin
|Robert Palmer
|Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me
|Sam Cooke
|You Send Me
|Roberta Flack
|Killing Me Softly
|Louis Armstrong
|What A Wonderful World
|Louis Armstrong/Ella Fitzgerald
|Isn’t It A Lovely Day
|Burt Bachrach
|One Less Bell To Answer
|Dave Tull
|Where Is All The Rain
|The Letterman
|Hurt So Bad
|Irene Krall/Junior Mance
|The Touch Of Your Lips
|Lou Rawls
|You’ll Never Find
|Dan Barrett/Rebecca Kilgore
|Wedding Bell Blues
|Bob Dorough
|But For Now
|Harry Connick Jr
|It Had To Be You
|Harry Connick Jr
|We Are In Love
|Nancy Wilson/Cannonball Adderly
|Save Your Love For Me
|Neil Sedaka
|Breaking Up Is Hard To Do
|Van Morrison
|Moondance
|Chris Botti
|Indian Summer