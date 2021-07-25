Sunday Standards Playlist 07/25/21: Going to space addition!

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Parliament reopened Monday for the first time this year after a seven-month suspension due to a coronavirus emergency that has failed to curb a worsening pandemic.

Lawmakers are expected to question Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s emergency declaration and his government’s management of the pandemic after Malaysia's total cases passed 1 million Sunday. Infections have jumped eight-fold from the whole of last year and are up 77% since a national lockdown on June 1 while deaths have climbed steeply to near 8,000.