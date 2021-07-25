Sunday Standards Playlist 07/25/21: Going to space addition!

Sunday Standards
Send your song requests to John Williams! Email him at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.

Frank SinatraFly Me To The Moon
5th DimensionUp Up and Away
Tony Bennett and Lady GagaThe Lady Is A Tramp
Tony BennetThe Way You Look Tonight
Barbra StreisandWhat Are You Doing For The Rest Of Your life
Sammy Davis JrOnce In A Lifetime
Sammy Davis JrSomething’s Coming
Willie NelsonStardust
Johnny MathisIt’s Not For Me To Say
Johnny MathisMisty
Barbra StreisandHow Does The Wine Taste
Jonathan KingEveryone’s Gone To The Moon
Sarah VaugnHow High The Moon
Eydie GormeIf He Walked Into
Eydie GormeThe Things We Did Last Summer
Ella FitzgeraldBlue Skies
Antonio Carlos JobimRemember
Nat King ColeThe Very Thought of You
Nat King ColeUnforgettable
Andy WilliamsSummer Place
Any WilliamsMoon River
Ella FitzgeraldSomeone To Watch Over Me
Les PaulHow High the Moon

