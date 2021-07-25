Sunday Standards Playlist 07/25/21: Going to space addition!

Send your song requests to John Williams! Email him at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.
|Frank Sinatra
|Fly Me To The Moon
|5th Dimension
|Up Up and Away
|Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
|The Lady Is A Tramp
|Tony Bennet
|The Way You Look Tonight
|Barbra Streisand
|What Are You Doing For The Rest Of Your life
|Sammy Davis Jr
|Once In A Lifetime
|Sammy Davis Jr
|Something’s Coming
|Willie Nelson
|Stardust
|Johnny Mathis
|It’s Not For Me To Say
|Johnny Mathis
|Misty
|Barbra Streisand
|How Does The Wine Taste
|Jonathan King
|Everyone’s Gone To The Moon
|Sarah Vaugn
|How High The Moon
|Eydie Gorme
|If He Walked Into
|Eydie Gorme
|The Things We Did Last Summer
|Ella Fitzgerald
|Blue Skies
|Antonio Carlos Jobim
|Remember
|Nat King Cole
|The Very Thought of You
|Nat King Cole
|Unforgettable
|Andy Williams
|Summer Place
|Any Williams
|Moon River
|Ella Fitzgerald
|Someone To Watch Over Me
|Les Paul
|How High the Moon