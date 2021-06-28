Sunday Standards Playlist 06/27/21

Sunday Standards
PHOTO: Sunday Standards with John Williams

Here is the Sunday Standards playlist from 06/27/21. Have a song suggestion? Send John an email at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.

The Four FreshmenGraduation Day
Gregory PorterL-O-V-E
Nat King Cole/George ShearingPick Yourself Up
Mose AllisonDon’t Get Around Much Anymore
Ella FitzgeraldMisty
Peggy LeeA Taste Of Honey
Sarah VaughanThe Face I Love
Elvis Costello/BacharachToledo
Amy Winehouse/Tony BennettBody and Soul
Chet BakerThat Old Feeling
Dexter GordonGuess I’ll Hang My Tears Out To Dry
George Shearing/Dakota TantonFrom Rags to Richards
George ShearingIn The Night
Linda RonstadtI’ve Got A Crush On You
Johnny HartmanIn The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning
Jaye P MorganWhat Are You Doing For The Rest Of Your life
She and HimI Thought I Saw Your Face Today
Sammy Davis JrPeople Tree
Dusty SpringfieldYou Don’t Have To Say You Love Me
Dean MartinI Wish You Love
Anita O’DayI Get A Kick Out Of You
Johnny PizarelliI’m Your Guy
Freddie HubbardHere’s That Rainy Day Feeling
Frank SinatraYou Do Something to me

