Sunday Standards Playlist 06/06/21

Here is the playlist for Sunday Standards on from June 6th, 2021. If you have a song request for John Williams, send it to John at jwilliams@wgnradio.com.
|Percy Faith
|Theme From A Summer Place
|Bobby Darin
|Once In A Lifetime
|Paul McCartney
|More I Cannot Wish You
|Jamie Cullum/Laura Mvula
|Good Morning Heartache
|Laura Mvula
|Little Girl Blue
|Halie Lauren
|Beyon The Sea
|Linda Ronstadt
|What’ll I Do
|Chris O’Conor
|I Only Have Eyes for You
|Johnny Mercer
|Satin Doll
|Gregory Porter
|Pick Yourself Up
|Oscar Peterson
|In The Still Of The Night
|Gregory Porter
|Ballerina Girl
|Pasty Cline
|Crazy
|Nina Simone
|Baubles Bangles and Bright Shiny Beads
|Miles Davis
|So What
|Ray Charles
|You Don’t Know Me
|Renee Olstead
|Stars Fell On Alabama
|Beatles
|Besame Mucho
|Dorothy Ashby
|Come Live With Me