Sunday Standards Playlist 06/06/21

Sunday Standards
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Sunday Standards with John Williams

Here is the playlist for Sunday Standards on from June 6th, 2021. If you have a song request for John Williams, send it to John at jwilliams@wgnradio.com.

Percy FaithTheme From A Summer Place
Bobby DarinOnce In A Lifetime
Paul McCartneyMore I Cannot Wish You
Jamie Cullum/Laura MvulaGood Morning Heartache
Laura MvulaLittle Girl Blue
Halie LaurenBeyon The Sea
Linda RonstadtWhat’ll I Do
Chris O’ConorI Only Have Eyes for You
Johnny MercerSatin Doll
Gregory PorterPick Yourself Up
Oscar PetersonIn The Still Of The Night
Gregory PorterBallerina Girl
Pasty ClineCrazy
Nina SimoneBaubles Bangles and Bright Shiny Beads
Miles DavisSo What
Ray CharlesYou Don’t Know Me
Renee OlsteadStars Fell On Alabama
BeatlesBesame Mucho
Dorothy AshbyCome Live With Me

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular