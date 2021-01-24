Sunday Standards Playlist 01/24/21

Here is our playlist from Sunday Standards from January 24th 2021! If you’d like to hear a song, shoot John an email at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.
|George Benson/Al Jareau
|Ordinary Peopl
|Dinah Washington
|Mad About A Boy
|Young Holt Unlimited
|Soulful Srut
|Young Holt Unlimited
|Young and Holtful
|Bobby Darin
|Once In A Lifetime
|Harry Connick Jr.
|We Are In Love
|Julie London
|Our Day Will Come
|Ella Fitzgerald
|Let’s Fall In Love
|Ray Charles
|You Don’t Know me
|Shirley Bassey
|Yesterday When I was Young
|Tony Bennett
|Fly Me To The Moon
|Seal
|Smile
|Johnny Pizarelli
|Oh How My Heart Beats For You
|Little Peggy March
|I Will Follow Him
|Mel Torme
|That’s All
|Jack Jones
|Wives and Lovers
|Steve Tyrell
|This Guys In Love
|Tony Bennett
|Come Saturday Morning
|Louis Armstrong
|Moon River
|Bob Dylan
|What’ll I Do
|Peggy Lee
|Something Stupid
|Sam Cooke
|A Change Gonna Come