Sunday Standards Playlist 01/24/21

Sunday Standards

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Sunday Standards with John Williams

Here is our playlist from Sunday Standards from January 24th 2021! If you’d like to hear a song, shoot John an email at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.

George Benson/Al JareauOrdinary Peopl
Dinah WashingtonMad About A Boy
Young Holt UnlimitedSoulful Srut
Young Holt UnlimitedYoung and Holtful
Bobby DarinOnce In A Lifetime
Harry Connick Jr.We Are In Love
Julie LondonOur Day Will Come
Ella FitzgeraldLet’s Fall In Love
Ray CharlesYou Don’t Know me
Shirley BasseyYesterday When I was Young
Tony BennettFly Me To The Moon
SealSmile
Johnny PizarelliOh How My Heart Beats For You
Little Peggy MarchI Will Follow Him
Mel TormeThat’s All
Jack JonesWives and Lovers
Steve TyrellThis Guys In Love
Tony BennettCome Saturday Morning
Louis ArmstrongMoon River
Bob DylanWhat’ll I Do
Peggy LeeSomething Stupid
Sam CookeA Change Gonna Come

