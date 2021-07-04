Sunday Standards 4th of July Playlist!

Happy 4th of July weekend! John Williams and Producer Curtis Koch have a great selection of songs for you to listen to while you’re lighting off fireworks or enjoying some summer BBQ. For song suggestions email jwilliams@wgnradio.com
|Nat King Cole
|Get Your Kicks on Route 66
|Ray Charles
|I’m Gonna Love You
|Frank Sinatra
|I’ve Got A Crush On You
|Nancy Wilson
|The Very Thought Of You
|Vikki Carr
|It Must Be Him
|Gene Kelly
|Singing In The Rain
|Nina Simone
|Mr Bo Jangles
|Herbie Hancock
|The Man I Love
|Glorida Lynne
|Long Ago and Far Away
|Frank Sinatra
|One Note Samba
|Roberta Gambrini
|You Are There
|Dinah Washington
|Sunday Kind Of Love
|Pink Martini
|Sunday Table
|Pink Martini
|Hang On Little Tomato
|BJ Thomas
|Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head
|Jose Feliciano
|You Send Me
|Louis Prima
|When You’re Smiling
|Manhattan Transfer
|Route 66
|Ray Charles
|America The Beautiful
|Wes Montgomery
|In Your Own Sweet Way