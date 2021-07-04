Sunday Standards 4th of July Playlist!

(KSNT) - If the number of annual injuries from at-home fireworks doesn't frighten you, maybe it should.

A federal report shows 18 people were killed by recreational fireworks in the U.S. alone last year. And more than 15,000 went to the emergency room, according to the Consumer Product Safety commission. Many of those accidents were caused by human error, but it's also important to make sure the fireworks you are using are safe to begin with.