Sunday Standards 4th of July Playlist!

Sunday Standards
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Sunday Standards with John Williams

Happy 4th of July weekend! John Williams and Producer Curtis Koch have a great selection of songs for you to listen to while you’re lighting off fireworks or enjoying some summer BBQ. For song suggestions email jwilliams@wgnradio.com

Nat King ColeGet Your Kicks on Route 66
Ray CharlesI’m Gonna Love You
Frank SinatraI’ve Got A Crush On You
Nancy WilsonThe Very Thought Of You
Vikki CarrIt Must Be Him
Gene KellySinging In The Rain
Nina SimoneMr Bo Jangles
Herbie HancockThe Man I Love
Glorida LynneLong Ago and Far Away
Frank SinatraOne Note Samba
Roberta GambriniYou Are There
Dinah WashingtonSunday Kind Of Love
Pink MartiniSunday Table
Pink MartiniHang On Little Tomato
BJ ThomasRaindrops Keep Falling on My Head
Jose FelicianoYou Send Me
Louis PrimaWhen You’re Smiling
Manhattan TransferRoute 66
Ray CharlesAmerica The Beautiful
Wes MontgomeryIn Your Own Sweet Way

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories