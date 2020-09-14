Here is your Sunday Standards Playlist from 09/13/20

Here is the list of music that aired on Sunday Standards from September 6th 2020. If you’d like to make a request for songs to be heard on the show, email John Williams at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.
|Louis Prima
|When You’re Smiling
|Jack Jones
|Wives and Lovers
|Peggy Lee
|Why Don’t You Do Right
|Bob Dorough
|Devil May Care
|Stacey Kent
|What The World Needs Now
|Stella Bass
|A Wink and A Smile
|Michael Buble
|Moondance
|Roberta Gambriani
|You Are There
|Melody Gardot
|Your Heart Is As Black As Night
|Bob Dorough
|But For Now
|Wichita Lineman
|Cassandra Wilson
|George Benson
|Affirmation
|Helen Merrill
|When I Fall In Love
|Julie London
|I’m Glad There Is You
|Chet Baker
|Look For The Silver Lining
|John Moulder
|Soul in Twilight
|Stan Goetz
|Doralice
|Willie Nelson/Cheryl Crow
|Embraceable You
|Joe Lovano
|Emperor Jones