Here is your Sunday Standards Playlist from 09/13/20

Here is the list of music that aired on Sunday Standards from September 6th 2020. If you’d like to make a request for songs to be heard on the show, email John Williams at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.

1) Sarah Vaughn - September In The Rain2) Aita O'Day - Have You Met Mrs. Jones3) Wayne Newton - Danke Schoen4) Bobby Darrin - That's All 5) Dinah Washington - Teach Me Tonight6) Barbara Streisand - He Touched Me7) Horace Silver - Song For My Father8) Jack Jones - I've Got Your Number9) Jay P Morgan - Just You And Me10) Diana Krall - Blue Skies 11) Jamie Cullum - What A Difference A Day Makes12) Ella Fitzgerald and Joe Pass - 'Tis Autumn 13) Stacey Kent - You Are There14) Tony Bennett and Bill Evans - Maybe September15) Etta James - Stormy Weather16) Harry Connick Jr - Close To You17) Stan Getz - Early Autumn18) Steve Tyrell - The Way You Look Tonight19) Frank Sinatra - September Of My Years20) King Pleasure - Moody's Mood For Love21) Nina Simone - Feeling Good22) Magnus Ringblom Quartet - Last Ride Home