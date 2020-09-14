Here is your Sunday Standards Playlist from 09/13/20

Here is the list of music that aired on Sunday Standards from September 6th 2020. If you’d like to make a request for songs to be heard on the show, email John Williams at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.

Louis PrimaWhen You’re Smiling
Jack JonesWives and Lovers
Peggy LeeWhy Don’t You Do Right
Bob DoroughDevil May Care
Stacey KentWhat The World Needs Now
Stella BassA Wink and A Smile
Michael BubleMoondance
Roberta GambrianiYou Are There
Melody GardotYour Heart Is As Black As Night
Bob DoroughBut For Now
Wichita LinemanCassandra Wilson
George BensonAffirmation
Helen MerrillWhen I Fall In Love
Julie LondonI’m Glad There Is You
Chet BakerLook For The Silver Lining
John MoulderSoul in Twilight
Stan GoetzDoralice
Willie Nelson/Cheryl CrowEmbraceable You
Joe LovanoEmperor Jones

