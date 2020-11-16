Here is your Sunday Standards playlist for 11/15/20!

Sunday Standards
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Sunday Standards with John Williams

Have a song suggestion for John and the show that you’d like to hear? Email him at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com

Nancy SinatraYou Only Live Twice
The New Stan Getz Quartet/Astrud GilbertoIt Might As Well Be Spring
Carly SimonAll Things You Are
Sergio MendezWatch What Happens
Tom JonesThunderball
DestroyerSong For America
Henry ManciniMoon River
Barbra StreisandWhen Sunny Gets Blue
Blossom DearieThe Best Is Yet To Come
Oscar PetersonBlues For Big Scotia
Shirley BasseyDiamonds Are Forever
David CarbonaraLipstick
She and HimI thought I saw Your Face Today
Tony WilliamsLaura
Dean MartinSway
Carmen McRaeHe Was Good To me
AdeleSkyfall
Bob DylanWhat’ll I Do
Magnus RingblomLast Ride Home
Leonard CohenSuzanne
FeistNow At Last
Kegan DewittTheme II
It’s Only A Paper MoonCount Basie

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular