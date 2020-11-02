Here is your Sunday Standards Playlist for 11/01/20

Mel TormeThat Ol’ Devil Moon
Mel TormeManhattan
Frank SinatraHigh Hopes
Bobby DarinBeyond The Sea
Chris ConnorI Only Have Eyes For You
Ella FitzgeraldAll Of Me
Monica RameyHey John
Johnny PizarelliQuiet Nights of Quiet Stars.
Irene KrallPassing By
Pat MethenyAnd I Love Her
Diane KrallMoonglow
Tony BennettThe Good Life
Barbra Streisand/Judy GarlandHappy Days Are Here Again
Nancy WilsonThe Very Thought Of You
Hans StamerThe Blues Are Brewin
Shirley BasseySend In The Clowns
Vince GuraldiGinza Samba
Keith JarrettBlame In On My Youth
Linda RonstadtI’ve Got A Crush On You
Luis PrimaOh Maria
Peggy LeeTil There Was You
Patsi ClineCrazy
Johnny MathisWhen Sunny Gets Blue
Frank SinatraBlue Moon

