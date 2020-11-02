Here is your Sunday Standards Playlist for 11/01/20

Have a song suggestion for John and the show that you’d like to hear? Email him at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com
|Mel Torme
|That Ol’ Devil Moon
|Mel Torme
|Manhattan
|Frank Sinatra
|High Hopes
|Bobby Darin
|Beyond The Sea
|Chris Connor
|I Only Have Eyes For You
|Ella Fitzgerald
|All Of Me
|Monica Ramey
|Hey John
|Johnny Pizarelli
|Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars.
|Irene Krall
|Passing By
|Pat Metheny
|And I Love Her
|Diane Krall
|Moonglow
|Tony Bennett
|The Good Life
|Barbra Streisand/Judy Garland
|Happy Days Are Here Again
|Nancy Wilson
|The Very Thought Of You
|Hans Stamer
|The Blues Are Brewin
|Shirley Bassey
|Send In The Clowns
|Vince Guraldi
|Ginza Samba
|Keith Jarrett
|Blame In On My Youth
|Linda Ronstadt
|I’ve Got A Crush On You
|Luis Prima
|Oh Maria
|Peggy Lee
|Til There Was You
|Linda Ronstadt
|I’ve Got A Crush On You
|Patsi Cline
|Crazy
|Johnny Mathis
|When Sunny Gets Blue
|Frank Sinatra
|Blue Moon