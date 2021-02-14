Get in the mood with our Valentine’s Day Sunday Standards Playlist!

Did you enjoy our Valentine’s Day playlist? Got suggestions for next weeks show? Email John at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.

Etta JamesMy Funny Valentine
Johnny PizarelliLove
Natalie ColeMy Baby Just Cares For Me
King PleasureMoody’s Mood For Love
Sarah VaughnMisty
Frank SinatraI’ve Got A Crush On You
Barbara StreisandHe Touched me
Irene KrallBetter Than Anything
Rod StewartIt Had To Be You
Stacey KentI’ve Got A Crush On You
Jamie CullumWhat A Difference A Day Makes
Andy WilliamsCan’t Get Used To Losing You
Eydie GormetI Wish You Love
Bobby VintonPS I Love You
Edith PiafLa Vie En Rose
Dionne WarwickThis Girl’s In Love With You
The LettermenIt’s A Blue World
James TaylorTeach Me Tonight
Paul SimonStill Crazy After All These Years
Astrud GilbertoOnce I Loved
Chet BakerMy Funny Valentine
Marilyn MonroeI Wanna Be Loved By You
Nina SimoneTry A Little Tenderness

