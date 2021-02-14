Get in the mood with our Valentine’s Day Sunday Standards Playlist!

Did you enjoy our Valentine’s Day playlist? Got suggestions for next weeks show? Email John at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.
|Etta James
|My Funny Valentine
|Johnny Pizarelli
|Love
|Natalie Cole
|My Baby Just Cares For Me
|King Pleasure
|Moody’s Mood For Love
|Sarah Vaughn
|Misty
|Frank Sinatra
|I’ve Got A Crush On You
|Barbara Streisand
|He Touched me
|Irene Krall
|Better Than Anything
|Rod Stewart
|It Had To Be You
|Stacey Kent
|I’ve Got A Crush On You
|Jamie Cullum
|What A Difference A Day Makes
|Andy Williams
|Can’t Get Used To Losing You
|Eydie Gormet
|I Wish You Love
|Bobby Vinton
|PS I Love You
|Edith Piaf
|La Vie En Rose
|Dionne Warwick
|This Girl’s In Love With You
|The Lettermen
|It’s A Blue World
|James Taylor
|Teach Me Tonight
|Paul Simon
|Still Crazy After All These Years
|Astrud Gilberto
|Once I Loved
|Chet Baker
|My Funny Valentine
|Marilyn Monroe
|I Wanna Be Loved By You
|Nina Simone
|Try A Little Tenderness