Who’s in better shape, you or your pet?

Dr. RuthAnn Lobos, lead veterinarian at Merrick Pet Care instructs you to pay attention to your dog’s tongue to discern if your pup may be doing overdoing the physical exertion, particularly in hot weather. We discuss how to choose the right amount of exercise for the right dog or cat. Yes, cat. And the notion of exercise is important for so many reasons, including the fact that over half of our pets are overweight or obese. And Dr. Lobos describe how this may impact their general health and why obesity truly is a disease. Remember these words: Movement is a good thing!

